WIZZ AIR ANNOUNCES MAJOR EXPANSION OF ITS OPERATIONS IN KYIV SIKORSKY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT: 5 AIRCRAFT & 12 NEW ROUTES
Wizz Air allocates five more aircraft to its base at Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport (IEV), which will increase Wizz Air's IEV fleet to eight aircraft.
Today's news is confirmation of our strong partnership. We are truly happy for Ukrainian citizens, who will now have even more opportunities to travel with IEV.”KYIV, UKRAINE, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wizz Air, Europe’s fastest growing and leading low-cost airline in Ukraine, announces today its major expansion in the Ukrainian market, with a doubling of capacity. The company allocates five more aircraft to its base at Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport (IEV), which will increase Wizz Air's IEV fleet to eight aircraft, and two more aircraft at Lviv Airport, which would make it three aircraft total.
— IEV Chairman of the Board Denys Kostrzhevsky
In the summer, the company will add 26 new routes from Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv. Thus, the Wizz Air Group emphasizes, the airline will become the carrier with the largest number of seats offered to passengers departing by direct flights from Ukraine.
This decision was the result of an open skies agreement Ukraine signed on October 12, 2021.
"Today we are having great news for both Ukrainian travelers and foreigners wishing to visit Ukraine," Wizz Air Group President Robert Carey said. "Thanks to the open skies agreement, we can double our capacity and since then operate flights from Ukraine on 117 routes to 22 countries with our eleven aircraft. Increasing the number of low-cost routes not only will allow more Ukrainians to travel more often but also would stimulate the local economy, the aviation sector, and the tourism industry."
"Wizz Air has been our strategic partner for many years,” IEV Chairman of the Board Denis Kostrzhevsky says. “Today's news is confirmation of our strong partnership. We are truly happy for Ukrainian citizens, who will now have even more opportunities to travel with IEV. And we will continue to take care of our passengers to be provided with the best service in IEV."
Among the new Wizz Air direct routes from IEV are flights to Paris Beauvais, Brussels-Charleroi, Eindhoven, Nice, Barcelona, Madrid, Alicante, Malaga, Porto, Palma De Mallorca, Chania-Crete, and Basel Mulhouse Freiburg. Also, there will be added new routes from Lviv (in particular, to Treviso, Athens, and Thessaloniki), Odesa (to London Luton, Pardubice, Athens), and Kharkiv (to Thessaloniki and Pardubice).
In addition to new direct routes adding, Wizz Air has announced an increase in frequencies on 25 existing routes from Ukraine.
About Wizz Air: Wizz Air started operations in Ukraine in 2008 and since then the airline has carried over 11 million passengers in Ukraine. The estimated cost of tickets announced by the airline for new routes flights ranges from 24.99 EUR to 29.99 EUR.
