Re: TRAFFIC ALERT US RT 2 S ALBURGH NEAR MIDDLE RD EXT

The roadway will be opening shortly, please drive carefully. 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST ALBANS BARRACKS

 

21A204122

 

NEW RELEASE – HIGHWAY

 

US RTE 2 IN ALBURGH NEAR THE MIDDLE RD EXT INTERSECTION WILL BE CLOSED DUE TO A CRASH WITH LINES DOWN.  THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR A WHILE NO ESTIMATE AVAILABLE BUT AN UPDATE WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.

 

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.  PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

 

 

 

