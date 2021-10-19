Re: TRAFFIC ALERT US RT 2 S ALBURGH NEAR MIDDLE RD EXT

The roadway will be opening shortly, please drive carefully.
NEW RELEASE – HIGHWAY
US RTE 2 IN ALBURGH NEAR THE MIDDLE RD EXT INTERSECTION WILL BE CLOSED DUE TO A CRASH WITH LINES DOWN. THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR A WHILE NO ESTIMATE AVAILABLE BUT AN UPDATE WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.
