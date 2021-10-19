Re: TRAFFIC ALERT US RT 2 S ALBURGH NEAR MIDDLE RD EXT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST ALBANS BARRACKS

21A204122

NEW RELEASE – HIGHWAY

US RTE 2 IN ALBURGH NEAR THE MIDDLE RD EXT INTERSECTION WILL BE CLOSED DUE TO A CRASH WITH LINES DOWN. THIS IS EXPECTED TO LAST FOR A WHILE NO ESTIMATE AVAILABLE BUT AN UPDATE WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE.

MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA OR SEEK AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

Louise M. Field

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Louise.Field@vermont.gov

(802)878-7111