Validata helps FirstOntario Credit Union deliver exceptional experience with accelerated digital testing
FirstOntario Credit Union has further expanded their engagement with Validata to provide test automation for its digital-only division Saven Financial.LONDON, UK, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FirstOntario selected Temenos Transact and Temenos Infinity to deliver online and mobile banking services for Saven Financial. Powered by the strength of one of the largest credit unions in the province, Saven Financial uses technology rather than branches to offer high interest savings accounts and Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GICs) with competitive rates.
FirstOntario and Validata joined forces to create a robust, scalable environment for Saven Financial to provide its members with optimum digital experience. Validata’s AI-powered test automation platform offers rich levels of insight into application performance at the velocity demanded for today’s digital business, so IT teams can get to root cause fixes quickly and reduce downtimes.
In addition, Validata is used in FirstOntario’s Upgrade Project to Temenos Transact R20 for functional, regression and performance testing as well as release management automation, supporting the latest Temenos functionalities and development package formats for the Canadian Layer.
Michael Walsh Vice President, Information Technology at FirstOntario commented, “Validata not only automates test cases but their AI engine can also build test cases based on historical activity so functional and regression testing has never been easier or faster. We also rely on Validata for Performance and Load Testing; using both “day in the life” scenarios and the ability to simulate transaction volumes, Validata identifies the choke points for performance optimization. Validata has saved thousands of hours of manual work effort and helped us ensure our solutions are ready with no surprises, long before we go live.”
Vaios Vaitsis, CEO at Validata added, “We are proud of our partnership with FirstOntario and we are committed to help them deliver digital products and experiences that have a real positive impact on their customers and community. Testing is essential to ensure the reliability of business-critical applications, as users expect every transaction to be frictionless anytime, anywhere, on any device.”
