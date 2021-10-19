Leading UK Bank selects Validata’s DataOps platform to accelerate Temenos projects delivery
Validata Group has been selected by a leading UK Bank to provide its AI-powered, dynamic data platform for data automation.LONDON, UK, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bank is one of UK’s leading challenger banks, offering tailored business, retail and private banking services to its clients through state-of-the-art IT and industry-first innovations.
The bank maintained more than 40 development and testing environments for Temenos of 20TB size, with data provisioning and management being the main bottleneck. Each environment required multiple data refreshes, which caused the team to spend a significant amount of time for waiting and provisioning data. The bank was using Delphix to generate database copies, but struggled to bring mounted databases online, and once they were, performance was extremely slow.
The bank selected Validata ConnectIQ to assist in the process of data extraction, data masking, data transformation and loading to keep the environments always updated. Validata enabled the bank to generate masked database copies in just minutes for testing of business-critical applications, and significantly increased the performance and agility of its test data management operations. The decision was made after an exhaustive Proof of Concept exercise where Validata successfully met all the Bank’s requirements outplaying the competition, IBM and Delphix.
ConnectIQ is a cloud-native, DataOps platform, that has a data profiling functionality to understand the complex table structures and metadata formats used in Temenos applications enabling users to automatically identify those fields that contain sensitive data values. Then it leverages data masking algorithms, that do not require programming or coding skills, to irreversibly mask this sensitive data at high speed, allowing faster security and compliance even in large environments without affecting overall delivery schedules.
With the ability to integrate data masking with data provisioning capabilities, Validata ensures the security of sensitive data before it is made available for development and testing and delivers virtual data copies for use in non-production environments. Whereas previously it took the Bank around 6 months to script the data masking rules for a new environment, using Validata, they can now do it in just a couple of hours with clicks, no code. The number of testing and development environments has reduced to just three, and the overall size to just 2TB. This translates in huge savings in storage costs over a four-year period, and reduction in admin overhead for managing data and environments.
Leveraging data virtualization technology, ConnectIQ can provision complete virtual, zero-byte copies of your data as required. A new virtual clone can be available in less than 5 minutes. It provides a unique cloud data fabric solution, that massively simplifies and accelerates data discovery by ingesting data from multiple sources into a data lake, ensuring data quality and governance and allowing more users access to the governed data.
“We are delighted to be selected and help the bank rationalize and modernize their legacy data sources and eliminate manual data provisioning. The advanced data virtualization and cloud data fabric capabilities of our platform, including dynamic data cataloging, data integration, data ingestion, data masking, data governance and security, help simplify DataOps with automated data pipelines, improve collaboration and sharing, reduce data provisioning times and costs for intermediate storage and infrastructure,” added Vaios Vaitsis, CEO at Validata Group.
