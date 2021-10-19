Inovis Energy and Bally's Plug In New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at Twin River Casino Resort
Inovis Energy and Bally's have installed new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at Bally's Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort including two DC Fast Chargers
The installation of EV charging stations at Bally’s Twin River demonstrates their dedication to environmental awareness as well as its strong interest to provide a valuable amenity to their patrons.”LINCOLN, RHODE ISLAND, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitors to Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort will experience the first of many progressive changes with the arrival of 10 new premium parking spaces equipped with Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations at the property’s North entrance. Installed in partnership with Inovis Energy of Marlborough, MA, both Level 2 and DC fast charging (DCFC) equipment are available in preferred parking areas which guests are able to utilize during their stay at Bally’s Twin River.
— Brad Hinkley
“The installation of EV charging stations at Bally’s Twin River demonstrates the casino’s dedication to environmental awareness as well as its strong interest to provide a valuable amenity to their patrons,” said Brad Hinkley, Business Development Director at Inovis Energy. “Inovis is pleased to partner with a reputable organization such as Bally’s. We are impressed with their commitment to the environment and their customers.”
According to Paul Juliano, Vice President of Operations for Bally’s, the installation of charging stations demonstrates the company’s commitment to meet its own sustainability goals while at the same time, assist the State in achieving its own stated zero carbon emissions goal by 2050.
“We often make amenity decisions based on expected receptivity and value to our guests as well as how effective they may be in the furtherance of our sustainability goals. In this instance, the installation of these electric chargers achieves both of those objectives.”
Partial funding for the project was provided through National Grid‘s Make-Ready Program which funds up to 100% of the cost to bring electricity from the transmission lines to the equipment site. National Grid also provided a material rebate for the level 2 and DCFC chargers. Inovis Energy is a Lead Charging Station Installer (CSI) with National Grid and was able to maximize the rebate.
Another funding source was Electrify Rhode Island. Administered by the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources (OER), the program seeks to make more charging stations accessible to Rhode Island drivers. Inovis qualified this project for the program’s maximum incentive of $50,000.
About Bally’s Corporation
Bally’s Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 15 states. It also owns Gamesys Group plc, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Interactive, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.
With approximately 10,000 employees, the Company’s operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally’s will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states.
About Inovis Energy, Inc.
Inovis Energy is a full-service design/build energy efficiency firm. Their mission is to provide exceptional turn-key solutions to their expanding customer base. Their focus is on implementing cost effective sustainability solutions in an innovative way, based on each customer’s specific goals. The team carries over 45 years’ experience in the industry. They are extremely well versed in lighting, mechanical, renewable energy, and EV supply equipment. They also have vast experience with incentive programs across the U.S. This comprehensive knowledge allows us to provide our customers with the highest value possible.
Mark McClelland
Inovis Energy, Inc.
+1 617-771-3942
mmcclelland@inovisenergy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn