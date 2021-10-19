EurekaMag provides Entomology and Zoology Articles scanned at highly specialized Biology Libraries
EurekaMag.com
EurekaMag.com specializes in supplying Entomology and Zoology articles scanned at dedicated Biology libraries in Europe and the US
Die gefährlichste Weltanschauung ist die Weltanschauung derjenigen, die die Welt nicht angeschaut haben”ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EurekaMag supplies articles from Entomology and Zoology journals including:
— Alexander von Humboldt
- Acta Universitatis Lundensis
- Annotationes Zoologicae Japonenses
- Biologie de l'Amerique Australe
- Bollettino del Laboratorio di Entomologia Agraria Filippo Silvestri, Portici
- Bollettino del Museo Civico di Storia Naturale di Verona
- Bulletin International de l'Academie Cracovie Ser B
- Bulletin of the Osaka Museum of Natural History
- Folia Zoologica
- Ichthyologica
- Materiay Sesji Naukowej Instytutu Ochrony Roslin
- Mitteilungen aus dem Zoologischen Museum in Berlin
- Natuurkundig Tijdschrift voor Nederlandsch-Indie
- Notes Fauniques de Gembloux
- Pedobiologia
- Revista de Entomologia (Rio de Janeiro)
- Revue de Zoologie et de Botanique Africaines
- Senckenbergiana Biologica
- Sinensia
- Special Bulletin of the Japanese Society of Coleopterology
- Travaux du Museum d'Histoire Naturelle "Grigore Antipa"
- Treubia
- Veterinarstvi
- Zoologicheskii Zhurnal
Supplying libraries include more than 40 institutions in Europe, in the UK, the US, and in Australia, Korea, China, and Japan. EurekaMag retrieves such printed articles as scans from original hardcopies usually within 24 h.
The easiest way of ordering any article is by searching EurekaMag for the article title. Search boxes are available at any page and at the dedicated page of EurekaMag's Search Engine.
The cost of retrieving any article scanned at a library is $29.90 which includes any copyright fees. After retrieving articles within 24 h, EurekaMag emails all articles in PDF format with OCR applied in the article's native language.
In business since 2007 and supplying articles from libraries since 2016, EurekaMag has supplied ten-thousands of scientific articles and book chapters. As a digital enterprise, EurekaMag can be reached mainly by email or through the EurekaMag.com Business Profile at Google.
Volker Kleinhenz
Documents Delivered, LLC
g.maine@eurekamag.com