EurekaMag.com provides Library-Scanned Articles from Journals Published in India

EurekaMag.com supplies library-scanned articles from a wide range of Indian journalsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EurekaMag.com specializes in supplying articles published in Indian journals which have been indexed in PubMed or any other catalog including BIOSIS, CAB Abstracts, and Zoological Record.
EurekaMag retrieves and supplies articles from Indian journals including:
- Indian Fern Journal
- Indian Forester
- Indian Journal of Animal Nutrition
- Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics
- Indian Journal of Cancer
- Indian Journal of Chemistry
- Indian Journal of Dairy Science
- Indian Journal of Experimental Biology
- Indian Journal of Gastroenterology
- Indian Journal of Genetics and Plant Breeding
- Indian Journal of Leprosy
- Indian Journal of Medical Research
- Indian Journal of Pathology and Microbiology
- Indian Journal of Surgery
- Indian Pediatrics
- Indian Phytopathology
- Indian Veterinary Journal
- Journal of the Association of Physicians of India
- Journal of the Indian Medical Association
- Proceedings of the Indian Academy of Parasitology
Sources include more than 40 University and other libraries in Europe and in the UK, but also in the US, in Australia, Korea, China, and in Japan. EurekaMag retrieves such printed articles as scans from original hardcopies typically within 24 h.
The easiest way of ordering any article is by searching EurekaMag for the PMID (PubMed ID) under which it is indexed at the National Library of Medicine (NLM). The site also offers search for "Digital Object Identifiers" (DOIs) and for article titles.
The cost of retrieving any article scanned at a library is $29.90 which includes any copyright fees. Articles which can be retrieved electronically by their DOI cost only $19.90 and can be supplied immediately or within a maximum of 6 hours. EurekaMag emails all articles in PDF format with OCR applied in the article's native language.
In business since 2007, EurekaMag has supplied ten-thousands of scientific articles and book chapters. Their staff can be reached mainly by email or through the EurekaMag.com Business Profile at Google.
George Maine
EurekaMag.com
info@eurekamag.com
