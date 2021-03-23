Articles Scanned at Libraries Worldwide for Information Specialists & Consumers

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Documents Delivered, LLC is a B2B and B2C enterprise specializing in delivery of articles, conference proceedings, book chapters and news releases for information professionals at libraries, law companies, patent firms, and for consumers.

Documents Delivered retrieves documents published in most print and electronic media but specializes in the following range of services:

(1) Retrieval of life-sciences and biomedical articles cited in PubMed, a database published by the US National Library of Medicine (NLM),

(2) Retrieval of physical and technical sciences articles referenced in patents,

(3) Retrieval of business news articles not available on the Internet,

(4) Retrieval of articles and book chapters published exclusively in Japan.

Besides articles, Documents Delivered can retrieve cover page, copyright page, and table of contents (TOC) of journal issues and books in which they were published.

Documents Delivered's main printed sources include library networks in the US, Europe, Australia, and in Japan. Documents Delivered can retrieve most printed articles as scans from an original hardcopy within 24 h. More difficult requests take 3-5 workdays to deliver.

Documents Delivered specializes in delivery of articles from journals and books exclusively published in Japan. Due to the unique copyright law in Japan, Japanese libraries provide only photocopy and mail services. Since Documents Delivered maintains a regional office in East Asia, it can fulfill requests for such documents within 10-14 days.

For copies from electronic sources incl. news aggregation services, Documents Delivered holds access to databases maintained by Gale and other publishers.

Documents Delivered has introduced a flat-fee structure across sources:

(1) $29.90 for articles sourced and scanned from libraries
(2) $19.90 for articles from electronic sources

Documents Delivered has not been affected by COVID-19. It has continued supplying articles throughout 2020 and 2021 scanned at libraries which have not suspended their internal document-delivery services during the pandemic.

In business since 2014, Documents Delivered accepts orders mainly by email but can also be reached through LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Michael Lange
Documents Delivered, LLC
info@documentsdelivered.com

