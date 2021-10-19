LimeHub named Webflow Expert Partner Agency
LimeHub named as the 20th Webflow Expert Partner in Australia, contributing to its growing reputation as the go-to for no-code & low-code web & app development.AUSTRALIA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LimeHub has been named as the 20th Webflow Expert Partner in Australia, contributing to its growing reputation as the go-to for no-code and low-code web and app development solutions - having also been named an Adalo Expert in 2020.
“We ourselves moved our website from WordPress to Webflow back in 2020 and the positive impact it made on our business was our motivation to becoming a recognised Webflow expert.” Says LimeHub CEO, Raine Gaisford.
“We have seen a massive increase in interest in Webflow recently. Businesses are simply fed up with outdated systems that have poor user experiences, limitations in functionality and design and are time-consuming and costly to maintain. Many are approaching us enquiring about Webflow specifically which is a testament to its reputation and capabilities.”
Webflow raised $140 million in Series B and is valued at a cool $2 million, further demonstrating the growing demand for the platform and no-code solutions.
“Some might suggest that the rise in no-code solutions marks the end of traditional programming, but I strongly believe that it’s an opportunity to further diversify teams with cross-functional skills to better collaborate. Without coding, tools like Webflow are incredible. With coding, they offer immeasurable potential.”
Webflow offers businesses a better alternative to no/low-code website and app development in many instances. It’s cost-effective, high-performance, rich in functionality, customisable, and easy to use. One only needs to join the Webflow online community to experience the passion that Webflow users have for the platform and what it can do.
Raine Gaisford is the Founder and CEO of LimeHub, an Australian-based Marketing Agency with an international client base, and the author of Level Up: Your Strategy to Sustainable Marketing-Driven Growth.
