Dr. Angela Reddix, CEO of ARDX Named to Ebony’s 2021 Power 100 List
Reddix recognized as an Innovation Leader alongside MC Hammer, Honey Pot Founder Beatrice Dixon; Honorees include Jada Pinkett Smith, Tamron Hall, Amanda Gorman
I am being honored with Jada Pinkett Smith, D Nice, Tamron Hall, Amanda Gorman and many other phenomenal individuals. I have chills imagining my great, great-grandchildren reading about me in EBONY! ”NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Angela Reddix, CEO of ARDX, a multi-million-dollar healthcare management and IT consulting firm in Norfolk, Virginia, is named to EBONY’S 2021 Power 100 List. She is one of 9 to be recognized in the Innovation Leaders category. The star-studded list spans ten categories highlighting outstanding leaders across various fields and disciplines from business, sports, media, activism, and music to entertainment, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Amanda Gorman, and Tamron Hall.
— Dr. Angela Reddix, CEO & Founder, ARDX
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reddix, via her ARDX Foundation, established a Reddix Rules Fund grant to provide financial support to female business owners in Virginia who did not qualify for the Payroll Protection Plan or were denied unemployment benefits. EBONY served as a media sponsor for this effort to support women and give them the opportunity to thrive as successful business owners and leaders.
Among her many accolades and achievements, Reddix is also proud to serve as the founder of nonprofit Envision Lead Grow, an entity focused on and dedicated to her mission to uplift and elevate women in her local community by empowering them through entrepreneurship. She is also the author of Envision Lead Grow: Releasing the Boss Within, a set of principles developed by Dr. Reddix that offers insights on becoming a leader explains how to shape a corporate culture that builds success, and details overcoming life’s obstacles.
“EBONY and Jet magazines tell the story of our culture for the last 75 years! Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Lena Horne and Michael Jackson all graced the pages of this ICONIC magazine. Now, I am being honored with Jada Pinkett Smith, D Nice, Tamron Hall, Amanda Gorman and so many other phenomenal individuals. I have chills imagining my great, great-grandchildren reading about me in EBONY! I am representing every little girl out there who dares to be different. I am representing every woman out there who is bold enough to travel the road less traveled.” - Dr. Angela Reddix, CEO & Founder, ARDX
Honorees will be honored at a star-studded awards ceremony in Los Angeles on October 23 powered by Procter & Gamble, Coke Zero Sugar, Dove, Cadillac and Baccarat. For more information and to review the full list, visit: https://www.ebony.com/news/introducing-ebonys-2021-power-100-list-presented-by-verizon/ For more information about Dr. Reddix, visit: https://angelareddix.com/.
