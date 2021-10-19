Natasha Owens Brings Holiday Cheer with Upcoming Album, “Christmas Memories (Deluxe Version)”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian music powerhouse Natasha Owens is delivering holiday cheer this season with her upcoming album, Christmas Memories (Deluxe Version). Produced for Radiate Music by GRAMMY-nominated and multiple Dove Award winner Ian Eskelin, the new deluxe version featuring 4 additional songs will be available everywhere on November 12th.
Last Christmas season, Owens released her first holiday album, Christmas Memories, featuring the new holiday classic, “Too Much Christmas.” The all-new deluxe version includes the brand new songs, “That Spirit of Christmas,” “Christmas Vacation,” "The Twelve Days of Christmas (Owens Family Version)" and "It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." The first two as well as the title track, “Christmas Memories,” have been released as singles in advance of the album.
"When we started talking about doing a Christmas album, the number one topic that I wanted to write about was Christmas memories,” says Owens. "I wanted to capture Christmas memories from my childhood and honor my Dad. He lived for Christmas and he was all about making memories."
In addition to Owens, Christmas Memories includes an all-star list of writers, including Ian Eskelin, Tony Wood and Francesca Battistelli. Says Owens, "Christmas projects are fun because there aren’t any rules allowing me to bounce in and out of musical styles. From the quirky fun pop original 'Too Much Christmas' to the contemplative and emotive 'O Holy Night' to the retro dance party vibes of Dancing Santa Claus,' I really got to explore some new territory for me as an artist.”
Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene with her 2016 debut, No One But You. She suddenly found herself touring as the opening act for Christian Music’s most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her 2017 follow-up, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards. And in 2019, Owens signed to Radiate Music and released her third album, Warrior, produced and co-written by award-winning producer Ian Eskelin.
Instantly relatable, Owens has quickly resonated with listeners and has had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News, Newsmax and HLN, among others. She has toured with some of Christian Music’s bestselling artists, including Michael W. Smith, Kutless, JJ Weeks, Ryan Stevenson, Jason Crabb, Matthew West, 7eventh Time Down, Audio Adrenaline, Point of Grace and more, and serves as the host of the Warrior Event women’s conferences nationwide.
For more information, visit her official website at http://natashaowensmusic.com.
Watch the “Too Much Christmas” music video here: https://youtu.be/SrgMxoA7ObY
About Radiate Music: Founded by Ian Eskelin, Radiate Music launched summer 2015. Eskelin's 20-plus-year resume in the music business, ranging from being a recording artist to a record executive, gives him a unique perspective in partnering with artists who are passionate about impacting culture with music. Eskelin, who has recorded more than 50 Top 10 singles in the United States alone, including 20 No. 1 songs, and whose songs have been licensed for use by ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN and many feature films, is looking to break additional ground with Radiate. In addition to King, Radiate’s artist roster includes, Natasha Owens, JJ Weeks, About A Mile, Attaboy, John Waller, and Inspiration Worship.
