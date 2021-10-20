ZenPrivata™ Offers Free Privacy Grade Application

Banner

ZenPrivata announced the release of the Zen Privacy Grade™, a free web application that allows an organization to take a quick quiz and receive a privacy grade.

The company analyzed general privacy regulations like GDPR, CCPA, LGPD to determine the Top 15 Privacy Practices™ needed for a strong foundational privacy program. “Once completed, we realized how great it would be to offer a simple free web privacy grade web application that enables organizations to start building a robust privacy program,” said George Wrenn, Founder & CEO of ZenPrivata.

Given the recent flurry of privacy fines and data breaches, organizations must build a privacy program to lower the risk of fines or regulatory sanctions. The release of this free web application will allow a better understanding of an organization's present privacy posture and gaps.

According to Scott Schlimmer, ZenPrivata's Chief Privacy Officer, "Organizations have access to many frameworks to help guide their cybersecurity programs. We wanted organizations to have improved access to frameworks in the relatively less mature privacy market.”

ZenPrivata’s Privacy Grade release can assist to facilitate management discussions around privacy priorities and help with planning for 2022.

The free web application may be accessed at: https://www.zenprivata.com/privacygrade

About ZenPrivata:

ZenPrivata is a Boston-based privacy and data security company. Named a "Privacy Startup to Watch in 2021" by The Startup Pill, ZenPrivata enables organizations to standardize and improve their privacy programs.

PR Contact: George@ZenPrivata.com - +1 (508) 423-8702