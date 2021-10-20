Altec Educating Dynamics Users About Going Paperless and Automating Processes in AP & Beyond During Aspire21 Conference
Attendees who visit Altec’s virtual booth will learn how DocLink helps companies increase employee efficiency, no matter where they work
POs, invoices, credit memos, HR, expense reports and other processes can be streamlined, enabling everyone throughout an organization to do their job efficiently, no matter where they’re working from.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is sponsoring Velosio’s annual client event, Aspire21 tomorrow, October 21. The event is being held virtually for Velosio’s Microsoft Dynamics clients.
— Laura Lechien, Sales Director
During the event, attendees can visit Altec’s booth to learn how DocLink can help them go paperless for greater access, visibility and control in AP and all departments. Seamlessly integrated with all Dynamics ERPs, DocLink helps companies make a digital transformation to boost efficiency for their new hybrid workforce. Enabling automation of any document-intensive processes in AP, AR, Sales Order, Contracts, HR and more, companies can go paperless and spend less time managing data, become more efficient, and reduce costs.
Laura Lechien, Sales Director for Altec commented, “In today’s digital world, and with employees working in-office and remote, companies have to make significant changes to their business processes in order for everyone to be effective. Events such as these provide a great opportunity for Altec to share with Velosio’s Dynamics clients how DocLink can help them maximize their solution by enabling them to go paperless and automate everyday processes in every department. Purchase orders, invoices, credit/debit memos, human resources, expense reports and other processes can be streamlined, essentially enabling everyone throughout an organization to do their job efficiently, no matter where they’re working from.”
About Altec
Altec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
# # #
Sari Gallagher
Altec
+1 949-727-1248
email us here