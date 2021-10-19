Altec Presenting “AP Automation Made Easy” For Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting Sage 100 Customers During User Conference
Attendees will learn how to automate processes in AP and other departments to enable them to better manage their hybrid workforces
DocLink enables companies to go paperless while automating processes that improve organizational efficiency and reduce costs associated with human errors.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, is sponsoring the Vrakas/Blum Computer Consulting User Conference starting today, October 19-21.
— Curt Hixson, Sales Director
Curt Hixson, Sales Director for Altec will be presenting “Sage + DocLink = AP Automation Made Easy” tomorrow, October 20, 2021 at 11am CT. During the presentation, Hixson will be highlighting Altec’s Sage-endorsed solution DocLink, which enables companies to go paperless and automate AP for significant time and cost savings. By eliminating paper, companies can take advantage of DocLink’s comprehensive AP automation capabilities including automated document capture, 3-way matching and indexing for streamlined invoice processing and approvals. DocLink users can digitally transform their operations and improve productivity, regardless of where employees are working.
Hixson said “Altec is pleased to support Vrakas/Blum at their conference as it’s an excellent setting for their Sage customers to see for themselves DocLink’s immense value. With the ability to store, search, retrieve and send all documents securely, DocLink enables companies to go paperless while automating processes that improve organizational efficiency and reduce costs associated with human errors. This us especially crucial as companies navigate managing both remote and in-office workers. Ultimately, DocLink increases workplace efficiencies by providing secure and easy access to information to ensure business continuity in any situation.”
About Altec
Altec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
# # #
Sari Gallagher
Altec
+1 949-727-1248
email us here