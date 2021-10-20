Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member Blue Skies Inn welcomes home military soldiers with special package offer
Blue Skies Inn Bed & Breakfast, in recognition of those who serve in the military, is offering a special package to active duty military service members.
The BBIC association thanks our members like Blue Skies who appreciate the sacrifices of our military service members and their families by offering options like the Welcome Home Soldier package.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member Blue Skies Inn Bed & Breakfast is located streamside on the wooded 1871 estate of the founder of Manitou Springs. A small community at the base of Pikes Peak, Manitou Springs was a stopping point on the route of Western exploration. Today, the community is home to shops, restaurants, a historic penny arcade and the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway.
— Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
The features of the estate's Carriage House, is now a wedding chapel and gathering space, inspired by the appearance of the three B & B buildings. The various buildings feature ten three-room suites which were painted by an artist, all decorated on a different theme. Suites feature private bathrooms with tiled showers, soaking tubs or Jacuzzis. Some suites have gas fireplaces and all suites feature a private sitting room. Private or semi-private entrances and double-wall construction assure sound insulation. The grounds feature lawns, gardens, patios, a gazebo with large hot tub open to the stars, and hillsides with hundred year-old scrub oak.
The Welcome Home Soldier Package includes:
Iced sparkling cider with champagne flutes
Flowers to take home
$20 discount if at least one day of the stay is a weekday (Sunday-Thursday)
*Valid military ID is required for complimentary extras
More information on the Blue Skies Inn Bed & Breakfast and package is at: https://blueskiesinn.com/specials.html
*Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association's website lists B&B members throughout the state of Colorado, blog, activities and attractions, Inns For Sale and ENewsletter/free statewide bed and breakfast brochure sign up form at www.InnsofColorado.org
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers CO
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
marketing@innsofcolorado.org
