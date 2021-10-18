Submit Release
Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of N Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an additional arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in the unit block of N Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 3:02 am, two males were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. Both of the males brandished handguns and fired toward one another. Both males sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Two firearms were recovered on scene.

 

Previously, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, 31 year-old Gary Lee Martin, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

On Sunday, October 17, 2021, 29 year-old Tony Butler, Jr., of Landover, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

