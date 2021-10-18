Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 16, 2021, in the unit block of Longfellow Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:03 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and fired toward the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, October 18, 2021, 27 year-old Lesha Sophia Marks, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###