Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado's Old Town GuestHouse offers packages in the heart of historic Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Old Town GuestHouse B&B is a contemporary inn in the heart of the Old Colorado City historic district offering views of Pikes Peak. Shops, attractions and fine restaurants are within easy walking distance. Anytime during the year, this bed and breakfast inn offers specials and discounts, ranging from romance packages to business traveler specials. In addition to packages offered, the Old Town GuestHouse provides a complimentary full breakfast, one of the standards and requirements of membership in the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association.

Whether for a special occasion, or an add-on to a stay, these packages provide options for inn guests.
Add-On Packages:
WINE & CHOCOLATE
CHAMPAGNE & CHOCOLATED FRUIT
THE OLD TOWN ROAST
BISTRO NIGHT RESTAURANT PACKAGE
FRESH FLOWERS

Discounts:
AARP
Active Duty Military, Police and Fire
SATURDAY NIGHT SPECIAL-stay Saturday and add one or two additional nights
INNKEEPERS SPECIAL for Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday nights through March
EXTENDED STAY with four or more consecutive nights
BUSINESS TRAVELER PROGRAM
RENT THE ENTIRE INN for conferences, retreats, family reunions or private celebrations for up to 17 guests

The inn provides rooms with balconies, fireplaces, private outdoor hot tubs or in-room saunas and king or queen bedding. Full American breakfast, complimentary refreshments and sundries 24/7, free cable and WIFI, DVD library, a game room, and off-street parking with both Tesla and Universal EV charging stations are provided. The African Orchid room offers ADA approved lodging and the elevator on all four floors provides accessibility. Toddlers and pets are also welcome. To learn more about the Old Town GuestHouse packages, visit https://www.oldtown-guesthouse.com/specials.html

*Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado association's website lists B&B members throughout the state of Colorado, blog, activities and attractions, Inns For Sale and ENewsletter/free statewide bed and breakfast brochure sign up form at www.InnsofColorado.org

