Flag Alert: Lowering of US and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of General Colin Powell

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff immediately through sunset Friday, October 22, 2021 in honor of General Colin Powell, who passed away today, October 18. A son of immigrants, General Powell was born in New York City and later became the first African American to serve as U.S. Secretary of State in 2001 under President George W. Bush.

A career military veteran, he served in the Vietnam War and rose to the rank of four-star general in the U.S. Army. He later served as National Security Advisor in 1987 under President Ronald Reagan and Chairman of the Military's Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush during the 1991 Gulf War.

His military decorations include Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and Defense Distinguished Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Secretary Colin Powell led with integrity and honor. We're grateful for his service to our country, and our prayers are with his loved ones."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

