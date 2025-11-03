Update Regarding Federal Government Shutdown Impacts - 11/3/2025

We are now one month into the federal government shutdown and wanted to provide an update on federally funded programs and positions at the Department of Administration.

The Division of Indian Affairs was able to resume work with its federally funded Housing, Workforce and Family Violence programs in October as federal program funds became available. However, the SUNS (Supporting Undergraduate Native Students) and Tobacco Cessation programs are under stop work orders due to the shutdown. The Division for Women & Youth resumed its work administering North Carolina’s share of the federal Family Violence and Prevention Services Act grant to programs across our state in October, as those funds became available. Most employees have returned from furlough. Most DOA full time and temporary employees who support federally funded programs returned to work at some point in October, depending on the timing and availability of funds. Staff were only able to be paid for the days they worked. The federal government has provided backpay when it reopens following a shutdown in some cases, but backpay is not guaranteed and depends on action by the federal government. Staff furloughs have created hardships, and DOA's human resources team remains available to help employees navigate this difficult time.

All but one of DOA’s federal grants are reimbursement based, meaning DOA must first spend state funds and then get paid back by the federal government, which may happen more slowly than usual or not at all during a federal shutdown. For the programs and staff that have resumed work, we are currently able to draw down funds. However, that could change as the shutdown continues. Future federal funding remains uncertain. The future of these federally funded programs — and the continued employment of impacted staff — depends on the availability of federal funds. If our attempts to draw down federal funds stop working, programs may have to be paused and staff furloughed again.

Please note: our state agency has no role in the federal budget process—these decisions rest solely with Congress and the Federal Administration.

We remain committed to keeping you informed and supporting our teams as we navigate this evolving situation.