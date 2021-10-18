Homicide: 3400 Block of 13th Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021, in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast.

At approximately 11:44 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult male victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment.

On Sunday, October 17, 2021, one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The second victim’s injuries were non-life threatening.

The decedent has been identified as 31 year-old Antonio McAllister, of Northeast, DC.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department's TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

