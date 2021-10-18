NDOT Freeway Service Patrol Provides Vehicle Safety Tips for Winter Driving

CARSON CITY, Nev. – After providing roadway safety assistance for more than 6,000 incidents on Reno-area freeways last winter, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Freeway Service Patrol is offering tips to prepare vehicles for winter driving.

NDOT Freeway Service Patrol vehicles patrol fixed freeway routes, helping keep freeways clear by assisting motorists to remove stalled vehicles, as well as extinguishing minor vehicle fires, providing traffic control and safety at incident scenes and more. National statistics show that for every minute a freeway lane is blocked, the resulting traffic congestion takes four minutes to clear, and the chance of secondary crashes rises. By helping to quickly and safely clear roadside incidents, the Freeway Service Patrol helps keep freeways safe and clear.

As winter arrives, Freeway Service Patrol operators respond to an increase in disabled vehicles on the side of the freeway, often because drivers do not take proper steps to prepare vehicles for changing weather. This is particularly true when some motorists drove less last winter as Nevadans stayed home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winter Weather Driving Tips

Check tire pressure and tread. Colder winter temperature can reduce tire pressure, potentially leading to increased wear and poor handling.

Check vehicle battery and cables.

Check vehicle lights, including headlights, brake lights, back-up lights, taillights, parking lights and turn signals.

Check windshield wipers. Be ready for winter storms by checking and replacing wiper blades if needed.

Check vehicle brakes, filters, oil and all other fluid levels, hoses and belts. Make sure your vehicle’s cooling system (including anti-freeze) is well maintained and fluid levels are full.

Check vehicle passenger cabin heating system.

Pack tire chains, ice scraper, snow shovel, extra winter clothing/blanket and non-perishable food in event of winter driving emergencies.

Be familiar with your vehicle’s tire chain installation, four-wheel drive and other winter driving systems. Check owner’s manual for details.

Visit nvroads.com before driving for highway conditions.

For nearly 20 years, NDOT has provided the Freeway Service Patrol in Las Vegas and Reno to enhance freeway safety and help quickly clear incident scenes. Each Freeway Service Patrol operator is a certified automotive technician and receives emergency vehicle operator, fire protection, CPR, hazardous materials, traffic flagging, and First Aid certifications. The service is provided by Quality Towing, a division of United Road Towing professional road services provider, and is sponsored by State Farm.

While the patrol is not available by phone, Freeway Service Patrol route information is available by visiting dot.nv.gov and selecting “Travel Info.”