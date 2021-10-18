Historical Affairs programs in November 2021

(DOVER, Del. — Oct. 18, 2021) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring a wide variety of activities during the month of November 2021 including, among others, a concert by singer/songwriter Sug Daniels, and programs celebrating Dutch American Heritage Day and National Native American Heritage Month. Several of these programs will be conducted in front of a live audience, while three will be streamed live on the internet with registration required. A full schedule is included below. All programs are free and open to the public. Go to the following for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2021/10/06/hca-programs-november-2021/.

Singer/songwriter Sug Daniels will perform at The Old State House on Nov. 12, 2021.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs programs, November 2021

Tuesdays, Nov. 2, 9 and 16; Fridays, Nov. 5, 12 and 19; Saturday, Nov. 20 Guided visitation to the African burial ground at the John Dickinson Plantation. Guided visitation leads participants to the African burial ground which is believed to be the final resting place for enslaved and free Black men, women and children who died on the plantation. Guests will engage with guides about the historical context and archaeological research of the site. John Dickinson Plantation, 340 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. Programs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Visitation recommendations: hat, closed-toed shoes, long pants clothing that accounts for current weather conditions, insect repellant and sunscreen. Admission free but reservations recommended by calling 302-739-3277.

Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 “18th Century Market Fair.” Day-long series of programs harkens back to an era when The Green served as the focal point of life in Dover as historical interpreters explore the goods, wares and political attitudes of the 1700s. The Old State House will celebrate the fair with quill-pen writing, consultations with an 18th century doctor and apothecary, and the theatrical production “The Doctors Are In” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. featuring historic-site interpreters Dennis Fisher and Steven Mumford portraying Delaware doctors James Sykes and James Tilton. First Saturday in the First State event sponsored by the First State Heritage Park. The Green, Dover. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 302-744-5054.

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 “My Dear Douglass: The Story of Victor’s Forgotten Co-Founder.” Full length documentary, broadcast virtually, explores the life of Leon Forrest Douglass, a pioneer and inventor who revolutionized recorded music and the early motion picture industry. Though largely forgotten today, Douglass worked his way through the early phonograph era before co-founding the Victor Talking Machine Company with his partner and eventual life-long friend, Eldridge Reeves Johnson. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 6 p.m. For additional information, call 302-739-3262 or mailto:jvmuseum@Delaware.gov.

The life of Leon Forrest Douglass will be explored in a full-length documentary streamed via Zoom on Nov. 12, 2021.

Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 Concert by Sug Daniels. Singer/songwriter. Presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk and the First State Heritage Park. The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 7:30 p.m. 302-744-5054.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 “Whose Story? Heritage and History in St. Eustatius.” Virtual program in which Fran Mahon, a research fellow at the Preservation Society of Newport County (R.I.), discusses the implications and construction of heritage within the Caribbean, urging viewers to question how power is preserved, and through it, which histories are remembered. Presented in celebration of Dutch-American Heritage Day. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 5 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 “Nanticoke.” Virtual lecture by Sterling Street, coordinator for the Nanticoke Indian Museum in Millsboro, Del., who will discuss the history of the Nanticoke people and showcase artifacts from the museum’s collections. Presented in celebration of National Native American Heritage Month. Program streamed live via Zoom. Registration required. 4:30 p.m. For additional information, call 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Sterling Street, coordinator for the Nanticoke Indian Museum, will present a virtual lecture on Nov. 19, 2021.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware—the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum—tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits, and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the general public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the state’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

-30-

Contact: Jim Yurasek Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs Phone: 302-577-5170 E-mail: Jim.Yurasek@delaware.gov Web: http://history.delaware.gov