New Microbe Formulas Product, Lymph Complete, Provides Well-Rounded Detox Support

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Lymph Complete Product Supports Lymph Drainage and Balance in the Body

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microbe Formulas is releasing Lymph Complete to assist with lymph drainage and healthy anti-inflammatory pathways. The product will be available for purchase beginning October 18, 2021 on the Microbe website (https://microbeformulas.com/collections/products).

Lymph Complete is a blend of Microbe’s proprietary BioActive Carbon, Ayurvedic herbs, and other botanicals — including acai, artichoke leaf, burdock root, pineapple bromelain, and slippery elm bark. The antioxidant-filled plant ingredients can help soothe the body, while protecting against environmental stressors and the negative impact of free radicals.

Tim “the Atomic Man” Griswold, Microbe’s Lead Scientist, says, “Supporting anti-inflammatory pathways and lymph movement is critical for safe and effective detox. Lymph Complete is also designed to promote immunity and help balance the body.”

The product uses components of the Microbe products Inflamma Calm and Lymphatic Support. Inflamma Calm will continue to be available for purchase while supplies last. Lymphatic Support will be discontinued on October 18, 2021 and its functionality will be replaced with Lymph Complete.

Dr. Jay Davidson, co-founder of Microbe, says, “The current business strategy for Microbe is for these products to be simple, straightforward solutions that any individual can benefit from while minimizing any detox reactions. Releasing Lymph Complete will facilitate Microbe’s goal for our products being easy to implement and understand, as well as more cost effective.”

He concludes, “We are always striving to make what we believe are the best decisions for our customers. The changes that come along with refining our company vision may be uncomfortable at times. Rest assured, our hearts are in it, and we are excited to see the positive individual results with Lymph Complete.”

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”