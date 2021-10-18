ADOT marks National Teen Driver Safety Week

PHOENIX – Is there a teen driver in your household? Maybe your teen plans to take the road test soon or is studying for the written test?

Across the country, traffic safety stakeholders, including the Arizona Department of Transportation, are marking National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 17-23) and encouraging teens to make safe choices when driving. Nationally, car crashes are among the leading causes of death for teens. In 2020 in Arizona, 35 teen drivers died in vehicle collisions and 2,324 others suffered injuries, according to statewide crash reports.

Four simple actions can help teen drivers – and drivers of any age – be safer on the roads:

Always wear a seat belt.

Don’t speed or drive recklessly.

Don’t drive distracted – put down the phone.

Don’t drive impaired or let impaired people get behind the wheel.

Teens preparing to apply for their instruction permit and the written test can study by reviewing the Arizona Driver License Manual and find practice tests on ADOT’s website. Pro tip: Save a trip and take your instruction permit test online via Permit Test @ Home. ADOT makes available the study materials for free.

For those teens further along in their quest for their driver license, information about driving schools and road test tips are also available online.