Methanol Institute Welcomes Casale as our Newest Member
MI is delighted to welcome Casale as our newest member. Technology leaders like Casale are helping to position the global methanol industry for the transition to a low carbon economy.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Casale SA as the association’s newest member company. Casale is a global provider of integrated solutions for the production of fertilizers, methanol and other base chemicals. The company, established in 1921, is a privately-owned Swiss company, with headquarters in Lugano (Switzerland).
Drawing upon its complete technology portfolio, Casale is among the few licensors that can provide the entire production chain of methanol, nitrogenous and phosphate fertilizers (ammonia, urea, nitric acid, nitrates and phosphates), melamine and syngas.
Casale provides to its customers, both for plant retrofits and for new plants, a comprehensive range of services, including:
∙ Know-how and licensing of its core technologies
∙ The full gamut of engineering services, from feasibility studies to Basic, FEED and Detail design
∙ Supply of equipment and materials
∙ Site assistance and site construction services
∙ Technical assistance throughout the whole life of a plant.
As a world leader in the revamping of existing fertilizer and methanol plants, Casale has devised a comprehensive set of technical innovations and has incorporated them in several revamp projects. Additionally, its advanced technologies have found application in the design of completely new grass-roots fertilizer and methanol plants where the feedstock is natural gas or coal.
Casale has also been active in the development and optimization of both green and blue technologies for methanol, ammonia and hydrogen production.
Casale CEO Mr. Federico Zardi stated "Casale is delighted to join the Methanol Institute - one of the most reputed and influential voices of the methanol world - with the aim to be part of the global transition toward a more sustainable future that our industry is to embark on, as we strongly believe that methanol will play a critical role in this process."
MI CEO Gregory Dolan noted that, “MI is delighted to welcome Casale as our newest member. Technology leaders like Casale are helping to position the global methanol industry for the transition to a low carbon economy.”
About MI
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels and Delhi.
