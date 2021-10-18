Rt 78 & McGregor Point RD

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

Route 78 is blocked in the area of McGregor Point RD due to a traffic hazard.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

