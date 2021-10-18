Crash Royalton
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B203460
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 10/18/2021
STREET: Interstate 89 north
TOWN: Hartford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 3
WEATHER: cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Angela Allard
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Matthew J Bussey
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester NH
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: RAM
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500 truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear bumper, tailgate, right rear fender
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: The Vermont State Police responded to a reported two vehicle
crash on Interstate 89. Investigation determined through interviews with the
operators involved the truck operated by Bussey was traveling at a speed of
approximately 55 miles per hour un a hill in the area of mile marker 3 following
a larger equipment and trailer. Bussey saw Vehicle #1 approaching his vehicle
from the rear and recognized the significant speed difference and attempted to
veer right to avoid a collision. Allard said she was driving at approximately
70 miles per hour and became distracted and did not see Vehicle #2 until the
last second. Vehicle #1 struck Vehicle #2 in an off-set rear end collision that
resulted in moderate damage to the front of Vehicle #1 and minor contact and
induced damage to Vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 had to be towed from the scene as a
result of the damage sustained in the crash. There were no reported injuries.
Speed and inattention were determined to be the primary causes of this crash.
