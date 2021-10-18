Crash Royalton

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B203460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eric Hudson

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 10/18/2021

STREET: Interstate 89 north

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 3

WEATHER: cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Angela Allard

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Randolph VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Frontier

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL:

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Matthew J Bussey

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rochester NH

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: RAM

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500 truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear bumper, tailgate, right rear fender

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL:

SUMMARY OF CRASH: The Vermont State Police responded to a reported two vehicle

crash on Interstate 89. Investigation determined through interviews with the

operators involved the truck operated by Bussey was traveling at a speed of

approximately 55 miles per hour un a hill in the area of mile marker 3 following

a larger equipment and trailer. Bussey saw Vehicle #1 approaching his vehicle

from the rear and recognized the significant speed difference and attempted to

veer right to avoid a collision. Allard said she was driving at approximately

70 miles per hour and became distracted and did not see Vehicle #2 until the

last second. Vehicle #1 struck Vehicle #2 in an off-set rear end collision that

resulted in moderate damage to the front of Vehicle #1 and minor contact and

induced damage to Vehicle #2. Vehicle #1 had to be towed from the scene as a

result of the damage sustained in the crash. There were no reported injuries.

Speed and inattention were determined to be the primary causes of this crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X 1300 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.