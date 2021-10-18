Foxworth Theory Podcast Presents The President’s Roundtable With International Leaders in Real Estate & Infrastructure
Left - Lily Chang, President of FIABCI-Taiwan; Right - Budiarsa Sastrawinata, President of FIABCI-Indonesia
Interview scheduled to stream/post online on Wednesday, October 20th 2021 will feature executives representing Taiwan and IndonesiaNEW YORK, NY, USA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, October 20th 2021 at 2 pm ET/11 am Pacific time, a special edition of The Foxworth Theory Podcast with Eugenia Foxworth will air on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel, the HarlemAmerica Digital Network and available on The Foxworth Theory YouTube channel/website.
This special feature “The President’s Roundtable” will have Ms. Foxworth lead a panel discussion with her colleagues who represent their countries in the International Real Estate Federation, known as FIABCI. The topics range from infrastructure, constructing buildings for business and residential, how this benefits residents and employers/employees as well as how COVID-19 has affected their respective countries.
The guests are:
Ms. Lily Chang (President of FIABCI-Taiwan) is a 32 year veteran in real estate, overseeing three companies – Treasure Dragon Corporation, Galerie Pierre and the MJ Construction Corporation. Ms. Chang has served as a consultant for the Taichung City Government Municipal as well as president of cultural economics and education associations within Taiwan. She’s overseen the construction of many buildings within her country from office parks to public facilities.
Mr. Budiarsa Sastrawinata (President of FIABCI-Indonesia) serves as the Managing Director of CIPUTRA Group and the President Director of PT CIPUTRA Residence, the company behind numerous leading new town developments in Indonesia. He is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CIPUTRA Group's international new town developments in Vietnam and China. Mr. Sastrawinata also served as a Member of Parliament and the House of Representatives for the Republic of Indonesia from 2004 to 2009.
Tune in to THE FOXWORTH THEORY, Wednesdays at 2pm ET here - www.voiceamerica.com/show/4035/the-foxworth-theory
Watch The Foxworth Theory podcast on her YouTube channel – www.youtube.com/channel/UC2zdXNv3czYatrTERCpbsPw
For more information, go to www.thefoxworththeory.com
Media inquiries - pr@thefoxworththeory.com
Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn