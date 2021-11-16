BostonSight Introduces Free Form Lens Design with Smart360™ Feature
Evolves image-guided fitting principles introduced in 2019
Smart360 is simply another way to create a customized lens using the same great data-driven design technology that BostonSight is known for.”NEEDHAM, MA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight®, a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye, today announced their new free form lens design feature, Smart360™, for the BostonSight SCLERAL product.
— Karen Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA
Using Smart360, practitioners can design a free form lens from 16mm to 19mm, giving them ultimate flexibility. BostonSight was one of the first to introduce empirical fitting. In 2019, the organization introduced SCLERAL-IG, an image-guided fitting system for the BostonSight SCLERAL lens using Eaglet ESP. This year, the organization collaborated with a team of beta testers from the BostonSight SCLERAL network to evolve the technology, resulting in Smart360. Practitioners send a 360-degree scan of the eye directly to BostonSight’s manufacturing lab via the practitioner’s FitConnect® account. Smart360 currently integrates with the OCULUS Pentacam® CSP and CSP Pro and the Eaglet Eye ESP.
“Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes drives our innovations in scleral lens design,” said Sara Yost, BostonSight’s President and CEO. “Data analysis from over 20,000 patient eyes, combined with our research, is used to improve our products and features, providing practitioners with more fitting options for their patients, and ultimately better patient satisfaction.”
“Smart360 is simply another way to create a customized lens using the same great data-driven design technology that BostonSight is known for,” said Karen Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, Vice President of Clinical and Professional Affairs. What makes Smart360 unique in the empirical fitting market is that practitioners can continue to tailor the lens with BostonSight SCLERAL’s suite of Smart features, including SmartChannel™ technology to vault anatomical obstacles and minimize suction and SmartSight™ technology to reduce higher order aberrations.”
BostonSight SCLERAL also offers two “triple-play” FitKits, diagnostic trial sets with three diameters per set: 16, 16.5 and 17mm and 18, 18.5 and 19mm. Although a FitKit is not necessary when designing a lens with Smart360, trial lenses can be useful for patients who are new to sclerals and would like to experience lens application and removal during their initial visit. FitKits also include trial lenses that incorporate two additional values of SmartSight technology, beyond the standard, for further refinement in higher order aberration control.
BostonSight is committed to providing flexibility in design so that practitioners can meet all their patients’ needs.
To learn more about BostonSight SCLERAL, go to www.bostonsightscleral.org.
About OCULUS
For more than 125 years, OCULUS has been a partner for eye care professionals around the world. With our products, such as the Pentacam®, Keratograph® 5M, and Easyfield® C, we have established a gold standard in ophthalmic diagnostic devices. OCULUS devices are designed and manufactured in the OCULUS headquarters, located in Wetzlar, Germany, with the highest attention to detail. OCULUS has 10 subsidiaries in Europe, Asia, and America.
About Eaglet Eye
Eaglet Eye BV is a Dutch company specialized in the development and commercialization of high-tech instruments for eye care. Eaglet Eye aims to improve eye care around the world through breakthrough technology both for the eye care providers as well as for their patients. The Eye Surface Profiler (ESP) provides unprecedented measuring accuracy across the cornea, the limbus, and large areas of the sclera. Learn more at www.eaglet-eye.com
About BostonSight
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. BostonSight PROSE® Treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
