American Phantasmagoria swaggers between Texas, London, and Colonel Saunders Chicken business now on sale at Lulu.com.

Lively articles, letters emerge as in Exits and Entrances . A backstage look at the challenges and successes via Meryl Streep to Frank McCourt with 25 years of working off-Broadway and beyond”COLONIA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Phantasmagoria swaggers between Texas, London, and Colonel Saunders Chicken business. This trilogy of 3 plays is now on sale at Lulu.com.
— The Montclair Times
Daniel P Quinn will also offer special programs for 2021-22, They range from his appearance on The Today Show to NPR radio, Opera, while working in the Arts over 25 years from Milan to Dublin, Rome, and LaScala to Off-Broadway. His writing has appeared in The Italian Tribune; The Herald News; Audiophile Voice; Sensations; Theatre Journal; Italian Voice; Performing Arts Journal; Local Knowledge and now 400 Blogs in The New York Times.
The Harold Clurman Theatre, and Theatre for the New City (TNC) offered dramatic readings in NYC. GLORIA V. was also published in "Local Knowledge" (2016) and "Short Plays to Long Remember ." Short Plays to Long Remember (TNT)- received Honorable mention as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt appeared in a reading of THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble/Lincoln Center to a capacity audience with direction by Francine L Trevens.
"For anyone who has ever dreamed of directing plays or staging operas, Exits & Entrances is a must-read. Mr.Quinn has worked with... Frank McCourt, Jim Sheridan, and Claudio Abbado. Daniel P. Quinn has documented his agonies and ecstasies in the world of the arts while making his dreams a reality". -- Davidson Garrett, author of King Lear of the Taxi.
“Daniel P. Quinn takes readers on a guided tour of his prolific career as an actor, director and producer through "a series of journalistic snapshots in a scrapbook of theatrical adventures." The Montclair Times.
5 Star review in PRIMO magazine and Amazon.com for: Newark, Italy + Me in 2019 (Lulu.com) in 2021.
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA an edition of all 3 plays is also now on sale at Lulu.com.
The Lulu.com edition offers all 3 plays to reach and speak to a wider public.
Quinn's career has spanned the U.S. premieres Edward Bond's plays Stone, Derek and other works by British playwright; Sacco & Vanzetti by Daniel Gabriel, Away Alone by Janet Noble, and Two and Twenty by Paul Parente. He just received an Outstanding Achievement Award for his Death of Hercules short film based on The Women of Trachis by Sophocles at BCIFF Festival in Paris, France.
Quinn also received The Short Play Festival Award for his work as producer on Two and Twenty, The Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy and Diary of a Madman received a Best Actor OBIE as well. He is also the author of "organized labor" (Author House) which achieved notable coverage on American Public Radio, The Coast Star, The Bergen Record, Irish Post, and The Italian Voice. "organized labor' has been called "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and refreshing." Buy a book or join us as a donor or patron in 2021.
ArtsPR strives for excellence: https://conta.cc/2DDethA. His other productions ranged from plays by Seneca, John Maguire (1877), Black Jesus Passion Play; and composers such as Stephen Foster, Hanns Eisler, Louis Morreau Gottschalk, Kurt Weill and Hector Berlioz.
The fear and paranoia behind Columbus in 1920's America.
AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA begins Fall funding campaign also now on sale at Lulu.com by DANIEL P QUINN
SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN: BCIFF Film Festival. Paris, France (Certificate of Excellence), & nominee Austin, Texas
