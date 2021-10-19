Pioneers Health Foundation Receives Funding for Two Freeman Fairfield Trust Grants

Grant funding has been approved to cover the budget for the Foundation’s annual Meals on Wheels program and a new CT scanner for Pioneers Medical Center.

MEEKER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneers Health Foundation has recently received full funding for two Freeman Fairfield Trust grant applications. The funding for both grants totals $55,000. The money will be used to pay for the annual Meals on Wheels program provided by the Foundation, as well as to purchase a new CT scanner for Pioneers Medical Center.

“We’re thrilled to have received this funding from the Freeman Fairfield Trust,” said Rachel Gates, Director of the Pioneers Health Foundation. “The Freeman Fairfield Trust has provided continued, generous support to our community for many years through their grant program. Their contributions have allowed us to provide valuable healthcare services to the Meeker Community.”

Freeman Fairfield, one of Meeker’s founders, has been one of the town’s greatest benefactors. He enjoyed a highly successful career in the oil industry, and consistently made philanthropic donations to his home town of Meeker throughout his life. Upon his death in 1967, he established a $2 million trust fund which has been used to enrich the lives of people living in the Meeker community and throughout Rio Blanco Country. Throughout the years, the Freeman Fairfield Trust has been instrumental in helping Pioneers Medical Center meet the growing healthcare needs of the Meeker community.

On October 1, the Trust approved a grant of $15,000 to fund PHC’s annual Meals on Wheels program. This money will help cover the cost of the program for the next year. Meals on Wheels America is a national organization with local programs in communities across the country. Through this program, meals are delivered by local volunteers to any Meeker resident who is unable to shop for or prepare at least one nutritious meal per day. This program benefits many individuals who require chronic care, post-operation/discharge care and disabled individuals. Meal recipients are not charged for the food they receive. These donations enable the Foundation to provide an invaluable service to members of the community who would otherwise be unable to get the nutritious meals necessary to sustain a healthy life.

The remaining $40,000 of grant money will be applied to the purchase of a new CT scanner for Pioneers Medical Center. The hospital’s current CT scanner is 16 years old, and its features and software are out of date. The technology used in these scanners has improved considerably over the last decade, and a new state-of-the-art CT scanner with higher levels of accuracy and visualization will greatly enhance the ability of the Pioneers Medical Center team to provide exceptional patient care. The new scanner will deliver other important benefits to patients, including a reduction in radiation exposure and reduced scan times.

Pioneers Healthcare Foundation’s mission is to raise philanthropic dollars for healthcare programs, services and equipment that will strengthen the Meeker community’s healthcare capacity. The money raised by Pioneers Healthcare Foundation has played an integral role in ensuring all members of the community have access to the important medical services they need. PHF is focused on working with the community to raise the bar for healthcare in the White River Valley.

