Small “Green” Business Goes Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Donates 3% of All Orders to Research
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Handmade bedding company, White Lotus Home, is a small family-owned business with a focus on sustainability and a mission to help you “save the world while you sleep”, and this month, the 10-person team has expanded that mission to include supporting breast cancer research.
“As a small business that’s had many women in leadership over our 40 years of operation, we know the strength and power of women at White Lotus Home personally,” says President and CEO, Marlon Pando. “We’re thrilled to be able to support women in this way.”
In an effort to provide safe all-natural sleep solutions and reduce the number of mattresses and pillows that end up in landfills each year, White Lotus Home offers organic and all-natural mattresses, pillows, bedding, and more that are not only handmade from sustainable materials, they’ll last longer than their conventional counterparts, too.
For the month of October, White Lotus Home plans to donate 3% of all orders received to breast cancer research. In addition to the donation, the company has also partnered with Marnie Rustemeyer, Founder and CEO of Billow, to hand-make her original Billow Pillows and Billow Heart Pillows.
Marnie is a former Wall Street professional, thyroid cancer survivor, and breast cancer previvor. Through her own experience, she became passionate about helping women find comfort and relief post surgery, so she designed the Billow Pillow to help meet that need.
To learn more about White Lotus Home’s efforts to support breast cancer research or to make a purchase to support their donation, you can visit www.whitelotushome.com. You’ll also receive a 12% discount on any items of your choice when you checkout with the coupon code “BILLOW”.
