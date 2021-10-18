Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Dorchester County

October 18, 2021

(LINKWOOD, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday in Dorchester County.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting in the 3700 block of Ocean Gateway in Linkwood, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim, Douglas Washington McKnight, 77, of Linkwood, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene.

Homicide Unit investigators from the Maryland State Police were requested for the investigation and subsequently responded to the scene. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy. The Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818.

The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, msp.media@maryland.gov