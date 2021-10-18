Biotech Company, Cerule Intl. Opens New Logistics Facility in Vancouver Canada Due to Exponential Growth in 2021
Cerule's revolutionary products are being ordered throughout 79 countries worldwide. A vast increase in product orders calls for a brand new logistics facility.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerule International, a leading biotech company that innovatively earned its place in the top seats of the Health and Wellness industry, unleashed the world's first clinically proven and patented stem cell enhancer. People all over the world have fallen in love with Cerule’s unique nutritional supplements and the creation of their anti-aging skincare range. Their reaction has caused Cerule’s Co-Founders, Andy Goodwin and Jono Lester to expand their shipping and receiving capacity to fulfill an abundance of new product orders.
Introducing Cerule's Canadian Warehouse. Cerule's esteemed co-founder, Jono Lester says this about the opening of their newest facility, "It is always a delight to be able to open new facilities around the world. This month we are announcing two such openings. As a Canadian however, I am of course especially pleased to be able to open a new, dedicated warehousing and distribution facility here in Vancouver. This new facility, along with an expanded team of dedicated staff will allow us to improve our support to our Canadian customers and IBOs, and position us for continued growth."
Located in Vancouver, the Canadian warehouse was masterfully designed to hold mass productions of Cerule’s finest products which include: 1. StemEnhance ULTRA -formulated to help increase the release of Adult Stem Cells into the body to accelerate, renew, and repair the body’s natural reparative system, 2. Plasmaflo - formulated to help improve the body’s blood flow circulation, 3. Cyactiv - formulated to help soothe and calm total-body inflammation, and 4. Cyactiv Joint which targets joint inflammation for joint pain relief. These products all work in synergy to support the body's complete health and wellness. And the product line does not stop here.
Cerule continued to strengthen its industrial presence by revealing a one-of-a-kind skincare range that includes: 1. Instant Tensor Serum that has an incredible ultra-tightening effect to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and eye bags, 2. Micellar Gel, an electrifying moisturizer that is perfectly suited for all skin types, 3. CC Cream, a hybrid formula that is designed to color correct the skin leaving it luminous and flawless, last but not least, 4. AFA Regenerating Night Cream, containing similar ingredients to Cerule’s flagship product, StemEnhance ULTRA, this night cream helps renew and repair the skin to encourage strong and active protection from harmful environmental aggressions.
With all of these phenomenal products that help improve the body’s internal and external health, it is no wonder as to why Cerule’s growth continues to rise 60% over prior year. Currently, Cerule has made its way into 79 countries worldwide and with this growth, there’s no stopping them from continuing to flourish and dominate the industry.
