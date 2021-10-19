Viveka Coaches Guide Professional Growth Amidst “The Great Resignation”
Visit our website to learn more about how our coaches help companies transition and transform their employee experience.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As companies grapple with “The Great Resignation,” Viveka spotlights a few of their coaches who offer specialized training sessions for corporate HR departments through their V-Corp platform. These areas of employee and professional growth are especially needed at a time when companies are struggling to attract and retain top talent.
Employees Looking for New Growth Paths
Viveka knows that HR departments are especially looking to retain and reinvigorate top talent in the midst of “The Great Resignation.” This is a phenomenon seeing a record number of workers, young and old, leaving their jobs or changing careers completely. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that as of May 2021, close to 4 million people had quit their jobs while 9-plus million jobs were available. Driven by economic changes spurred by COVID-19, PwC’s 2021 U.S. Pulse Survey says 65% of employees are looking for a new job and 88% of executives are seeing higher turnover.
The specific causes? According to multiple reports, the number one factor is burnout followed closely by a lack of job growth and the desire for more workplace flexibility. There is a greater focus among employees on personal and professional satisfaction, mental health and wellbeing, and greater engagement within a hybrid work environment.
Not surprisingly, both employees and employers are engaged in a dance of shifting priorities and meeting a new post-pandemic working reality. Receiving the right guidance is critical to helping both groups navigate personal and career transitions. The following Viveka coaches support individuals and companies in their quest to create a more employee-focused environment.
Executive Leadership - Dr. Axel Meierhoefer
Axel specializes in leadership skills-building for individuals and organizational teams, focusing on four areas: project management, facilitation and teaching, learning design and implementation and business consulting and coaching. He has a PhD in Leadership and Organization Change and has lectured at universities in the U.S. and Europe. His motto is to help people help themselves to reach their own personal level of success.
Personal Reinvention and High Performance Tools - Simon Bensaidy
Simon is a highly sought-after inspirational and motivational speaker who helps his clients find their best selves for future growth. He developed a science-based training and coaching curriculum that teaches ambitious individuals, striving professionals, and aspiring entrepreneurs the latest proactive hacks and innovative practices to achieve consistent and positive results with their business and personal development, specifically in the area of personal reinvention, self-confidence, growth leadership, and practical human connection skills.
Career Exploration - Rachel Serwetz
Rachel began her early professional career at Goldman Sachs and Bridgewater Associates. In addition to being ICF-certified and a Viveka coach, Rachel is an Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship at Binghampton University (SUNY). She helps clients explore their best career paths and find jobs they love through an online system of assessment, planning and guidance.
Viveka’s L&D ecosystem is designed with these changes in mind and supports individuals, employees, coaches and employers - whether in the office or virtually. V-Corp connects corporations to thousands of coaches through its marketplace and provides automated tools to make L&D activities effortless, reducing time spent on developing training programs, setting and managing budgets, and tracking employee training and performance.
