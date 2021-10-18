Altec Hosts DocLink Admin 101 Class This Week to Help Customers Learn the Basics and Get the Most Out of Their Solutions
Introductory class has become essential for new admins looking to take ownership of, and master DocLink within their organizations
Our Admin 101 class enables DocLink admins to not only own and master DocLink, but to drive new ways to utilize DocLink for other processes and departments, resulting in even greater ROI.””LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, kicks off its final DocLink Admin 101 class today with a full virtual classroom.
— Cathy Champlin, Director of Customer Support
As one of Altec’s new DocLink University classes launched this year, DocLink Admin 101 has proven successful in helping new and non-technical admins become proficient and effective with DocLink. Utilizing essentials from our Advanced Admin Training class, the Admin 101 class takes a slower pace to provide hands-on lessons focused on administrative basics. During the three-day class, attendees will learn how to manage their own system, including trouble-shooting and maintaining their environment.
Cathy Champlin, Director of Customer Support for Altec stated, “We’ve experienced great success with our DocLink University offerings. In particular Admin 101 has become indispensable to our customers who have an established DocLink admin within their organization. This admin not only owns and masters DocLink, but can drive new ways to utilize DocLink for other processes and departments, resulting in even greater ROI.”
DocLink University’s comprehensive schedule of classes is designed to help customers, at all levels, become as efficient as possible using DocLink. Offering both role and targeted subject-based classes, DocLink University delivers a combination of top-notch content, hands on learning and smaller class size. This ensures that customers get maximum interaction and learning time with the expert Altec training team.
DocLink customers are encouraged to register for our 2022 DocLink University classes as they fill up quickly. Visit our website to register for one of these exceptional events today.
About Altec
Altec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
