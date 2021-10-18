Schedule Released Small Business Expo
Big Ideas, Big Connections in the Big D for Small Businesses!
Small Business Expo is coming to Dallas in just a few short weeks! And small business Miller Public Relations has been chosen as the preferred marketing partner.
— Amanda Polk, Vice President of Miller Public Relations
After a year like last year, small businesses everywhere could use some love. And this year’s show is primed to deliver! In person! Live! Small businesses looking to increase revenue and grow won’t want to miss this opportunity to get inspired and equipped.
What: Small Business Expo: Dallas
When: Nov 3, 2021from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CST
Where: Dallas Market Hall
If you’re a small business in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, you want to be at this one-day event. And here are just a few great reasons why:
* It’s FREE to attend and that means serious ROI!
* Tons of seminars by industry experts
* Speed networking sessions that create new opportunities
* Connect with industry-leading vendors
* Take advantage of special deals and discounts on products and services catered to small business needs
Speakers and Events You Won’t Want to Miss
This one-day educational and networking event will leave you inspired and equipped to tackle the coming year with confidence! Just a few of the great topics on deck:
Improving ROI on digital advertising
Purpose-driven growth strategies for business leaders
Is your business right for franchising?
And Miller Public Relations’ own director of accounts, Haynes Hudson, and director of editorial services, Tammy Hinojos, will be presenting an informative workshop called Blueprint for Breakthrough: Why Build It and They Will Come is Not Enough. Complete schedule here.
Who is Miller Public Relations?
Miller Public Relations is the preferred marketing vendor that’s partnering with SBE to bring the show to Dallas. From creators of full-service marketing and advertising campaign creation and management to executors of sales team training and consulting, their well is deep with talent and passion.
Why Was Miller Chosen to be the Preferred Marketing Partner for Small Business Expo?
For starters, they are a small business. That gives them unique knowledge of the needs, challenges and joys of being a small business in a big market. But even more important, Miller Public Relations is a pro! This concierge agency is trusted by clients across the nation, large and small, to help them put their best foot forward to become and remain a trusted leader in their respective markets.
Are you a small business who wants to become and remain a trusted leader in your market? They’d love to connect with you about helping your team identify and develop a strategic plan that can take your business to the next level. Reach out.
