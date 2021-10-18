# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

10-09-21

Corporal Gavin Endre stopped Russell Boynton (61) of Lamoine. Russell was summonsed for Operating After Suspension as well as other motor vehicle violations.

10-12-21

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a complaint of theft. Packages that had been delivered in Alexander have been stolen. Investigation continues.

10-13-21

Trooper Kim Sawyer received a complaint of a truck hauling single wide trailer and forcing vehicles off the road. Incident occurred by Ayers Junction Road in Charlotte. Thomas Farnham (25) of Baring Plantation was summoned for Attaching False Plates and Operating After Suspension.

10-14-21

Trooper Jarid Leonard responded to Hancock to investigate a rollover crash. Devin Beach (24) of New Brunswick was operating a fully loaded tractor trailer truck. Devin made a sharp turn that resulted in his trailer going into the ditch and ultimately rolling over. No one was injured in the crash. Hancock County Volunteer Fire Department, Maine DOT, and Dave’s Towing assisted.

10-15-21

Corporal Gavin Endre located a vehicle on the lawn of a residence in Lamoine. The operator Amber Wiggins (21) of Orland was arrested for Operating Under the Influence.

10-16-21