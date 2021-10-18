Utility Solution from energyOS Now Available on SAP® Store
Built on SAP Business Technology Platform, eOS delivers digital services that let utilities engage their mass-market customers in the energy transition.PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- energyOS* has today announced that its eOS solution for utility customers is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The eOS solution is SAP certified as built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and integrated with SAP S/4HANA® using SAP Integration Suite and/or SAP Extension Suite. The solution delivers digital services that let utilities engage their mass-market residential and small-to-medium enterprise (SME) customers in the transition to clean and decentralised energy.
Stephen Kubicki, Chief Executive Officer of energyOS: “The transition to clean and decentralised energy is reshaping the electricity sector. Multiple stakeholders are driving changes to each activity across the value chain and utilities are on the frontline of these changes. eOS addresses the multi-faceted requirements of the energy transition that are not met by traditional billing or customer service solutions. It extends those existing solutions, such as SAP for Utilities, with a platform that delivers discrete business capabilities that can be combined to meet each utility’s particular energy transition requirements. We are delighted to be working with SAP, a company we regard as the outright market leader in enterprise solutions for the utilities industry globally. Listing our eOS solution on SAP Store is an important chapter in our ever-evolving partnership with SAP and gives us access to global markets as well as best-in-class cloud and technology solutions.”
The eOS solution delivers digital energy services that respond to the rapidly changing requirements caused by the energy transition.
Utility Benefits
• Increase customer engagement with personalised services, reduce the cost to serve, and reframe the customer relationship
• Launch new products and services including dynamic rates / tariffs and business lines like rooftop solar PV, battery and electric vehicle services
• Comply with new regulatory requirements and policy initiatives such as access to data, efficiency programs, and hardship and social housing services
• Integrate new distributed energy resources (DERs) like rooftop solar, batteries, electric vehicles and connected devices with mass-market services to residential and SME customers
• Shape load profiles using very large aggregations of residential and SME scale loads and DERs to respond to changing demand and supply profiles including intermittent supply from clean energy
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
energyOS is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.
About energyOS
energyOS delivers software solutions that let utilities respond to the energy transition. Its software platform, eOS, offers discrete business capabilities that connect utilities with their residential and SME customers across all aspects of the energy transition. eOS delivers digital services that span customer engagement, technology integration, volatile demand and supply, and regulatory compliance.
