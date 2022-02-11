eOS Platform from energyOS Now Available as Part of SAP’s Industry Cloud Portfolio for the Utilities Industry
Platform helps utilities transition to clean and decentralised energy with the digital service packages required for each stage of a utility’s energy transitionPERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- energyOS announced today that its eOS platform for SAP® Utilities is now available as part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the utilities industry.
The energy transition is creating an unprecedented opportunity for utilities to move from asset-based to service-based business models. The eOS platform helps utilities embrace that opportunity with a new set of business capabilities that not only respond to changing operational requirements, but also enhance customer-facing business processes beyond basic customer service.
The eOS platform is SAP certified as built on SAP Business Technology Platform and integrates with SAP S/4HANA® using SAP Integration Suite and/or SAP Extension Suite. It is now available as part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the utilities industry and delivers digital services that can be combined with the utility’s own digital and technology investments to create the service packages required for each stage of a utility’s energy transition journey.
Stephen Kubicki, Chief Executive Officer of energyOS: “energyOS is proud to announce that its eOS platform is now part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the utilities industry, a portfolio launched by SAP to address the profound changes taking place across the energy sector. The energy transition requires services that are not met by traditional billing or customer service solutions. That’s well recognised by industry analysts, and SAP is widely lauded by analysts for evolving towards a more composable architecture though technologies like SAP BTP. The opportunity to collaborate with SAP as part of an ecosystem developing industry specific solutions is an outstanding opportunity for our company and gives us access to global markets as well as best-in-class cloud and technology solutions.”
Utility Benefits:
The eOS platform lets utilities embrace the energy transition with targeted energy services to multiple user groups across the utility and its customer base. The platform interfaces existing utility systems, third party market and carbon data, and leverages the utility’s other technology investments like user interfaces and analytics. The platform delivers business capabilities that can be combined to support each stage of the energy transition.
About SAP’s industry cloud portfolio:
To enable companies to become intelligent enterprises, SAP is expanding its vertical solutions with an ecosystem of industry cloud solutions. These offerings extend the value of customer investments. The solutions leverage SAP Business Technology Platform, with advanced technologies, and are interoperable with SAP’s intelligent suite. energyOS is working with SAP to create offerings that meet specific energy transition requirements and provide utilities customers with tools to help achieve positive business outcomes. Learn more at SAP Store.
Stefan Wolf, Vice President GTM Execution, Industry Business Unit Utilities, SAP America: “There is tremendous value in the energy and water usage data utilities are collecting in ever increasing granularity. Yet, like with any raw material, customers need the right expertise and tools to extract maximum value efficiently. energyOS has both of those prerequisites. I am happy for their partnership with SAP, helping to further extend our utilities process coverage to deliver this value to customers. The eOS platform developed by energyOS complements our portfolio and enables our utility customers to evolve existing products and processes as well as to explore disruptive new business models. This is an excellent example of how co-innovation between partners can deliver value for our common customers. We look forward to continued collaboration with energyOS to create further innovative cloud solutions for SAP’s industry cloud portfolio to support customers who want to embrace and thrive within the profound changes taking place across the utilities industry.”
About energyOS
energyOS delivers software solutions that let utilities respond to the energy transition. Its software platform, eOS, offers discrete business capabilities that connect utilities with their residential and SME customers across all aspects of the energy transition. eOS delivers digital services that span customer engagement, technology integration, volatile demand and supply, and regulatory compliance.
© 2022 Energy OS Pty Ltd.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and and notices. All other product and service names are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Contact Us
energyOS
+61 8 9380 8385
contactus@energyos.com.au