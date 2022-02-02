energyOS Receives SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Technology Adoption
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- energyOS Receives SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Technology Adoption
Award presented at Customer Success Summit 2022
energyOS* today announced it received an SAP® APJ Award for Partner Excellence 2022 for Technology Adoption. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing partners in the Asian Pacific Japan (APJ) region that have made outstanding contributions to driving digital transformation for businesses that use SAP solutions. Recipients – in partnership with SAP – help customers adopt innovation, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably, and run more simply with SAP solutions.
energyOS is working with SAP to create digital solutions that help utilities respond to the energy transition. energyOS’s software platform, eOS, helps utilities embrace the transition to an energy system that is decentralised, bi-directional and clean with digital services that not only respond to changing operational requirements, but also enhance customer facing business processes beyond basic customer services. eOS is built on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and integrates with SAP S/4HANA® using SAP Integration Suite and/or SAP Extension Suite. eOS interfaces with existing utility systems to deliver digital services that support each stage of a utility’s energy transition journey.
Stephen Kubicki, Chief Executive Officer of energyOS: “The APJ Partner Excellence Award is a wonderful accolade and we feel very honoured to be recognised in this way. We receive enormous support from a host of SAP teams and SAP has been instrumental in helping us design our solution in a way that lets utilities use their two most valuable assets, customers and data, to create the business capabilities that will let them harness the unprecedented opportunities being created by the energy transition.”
Selected from SAP’s large and diverse partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards are based on internal SAP sales data. A committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determine winning partners in each category according to criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards are presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services, and solution-specific areas.
“With the SAP Partner Excellence Awards, we recognize the commitment, innovation, and success that partners across the region bring to our joint customers and to the industries they serve,” said Cathy Ward, Chief Operating Officer, SAP Asia Pacific Japan. I’m delighted to congratulate energyOS for their achievements. We look forward to continuing to build upon this strong foundation of success and collaboration for our mutual customer success.”
energyOS is a SAP partner and it’s software platform, eOS for SAP Utilities is offered as part of SAP’s industry cloud portfolio for the utilities industry and is available on SAP Store. eOS integrates with SAP S/4HANA® IS-U and is certified by SAP as built on SAP Business Technology Platform.
energyOS received its award during the Customer Success Summit 2022, a gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees, and partners. This is SAP’s largest yearly sales meeting, focused on exchanging information on SAP’s strategy, sales methodology, growth opportunities, and product innovations, as well as ways to drive success during the year.
About energyOS
energyOS delivers software solutions that let utilities respond to the energy transition. Its software platform, eOS, offers discrete business capabilities that connect utilities with their residential and small-to-medium enterprise customers across all aspects of the energy transition. eOS delivers digital services that span customer engagement, technology integration, volatile demand and supply, and regulatory compliance.
