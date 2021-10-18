SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI CRASH/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B303003

OFFICER: Sergeant Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 18, 2021 at 0043 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 67 Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brett Acree

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 18 October 2021 at approximately 0043 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the Town of Shaftsbury.

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Brett Acree, age 34 of Hoosick Falls, NY. During the investigation Acree showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Acree was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. After processing, Acree was released with a citation to appear at Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Police Department.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 1 November, 2021 at 0815