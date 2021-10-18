Submit Release
SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI CRASH/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B303003                                        

OFFICER: Sergeant Justin Walker 

STATION: Shaftsbury       

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: October 18, 2021 at 0043 hours

LOCATION: VT RT 67 Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI 

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brett Acree

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 18 October 2021 at approximately 0043 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the Town of Shaftsbury.

 

Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Brett Acree, age 34 of Hoosick Falls, NY. During the investigation Acree showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Acree was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing.  After processing, Acree was released with a citation to appear at Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Police Department.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT DATE/TIME: 1 November, 2021 at 0815

Sergeant Justin Walker

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police 

Troop B - Shaftsbury

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

