SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI CRASH/TOWN OF SHAFTSBURY
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B303003
OFFICER: Sergeant Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: October 18, 2021 at 0043 hours
LOCATION: VT RT 67 Shaftsbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brett Acree
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick Falls, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Fusion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 18 October 2021 at approximately 0043 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the Town of Shaftsbury.
Troopers identified the operator of the vehicle as, Brett Acree, age 34 of Hoosick Falls, NY. During the investigation Acree showed signs of impairment and was screened for DUI. Acree was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. After processing, Acree was released with a citation to appear at Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date and time.
The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Police Department.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Bennington Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT DATE/TIME: 1 November, 2021 at 0815
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421