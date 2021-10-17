RE: Cornwall - James Rd

The roadway is open again

James Rd is closed in Cornwall due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

