Berlin Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3000369

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER                        

STATION:      BERLIN BARRACKS               

CONTACT#:   802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 01/14/2026 at 2355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Pool

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED:      Richard Gaboury II                                         

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

 

VICTIM: (the Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police observed a suspicious vehicle at the Waterbury Town Pool. Upon making contact with the occupants, it was discovered that Gaboury was in violation of both Conditions of Release and an Abuse Prevention Order. Gaboury was taken into custody and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Gaboury was later released on a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:     01/15/2026 at 1230 hours       

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

