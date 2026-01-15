Berlin Barracks // Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
CASE#: 26A3000369
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: BERLIN BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 01/14/2026 at 2355 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Pool
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Richard Gaboury II
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
VICTIM: (the Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police observed a suspicious vehicle at the Waterbury Town Pool. Upon making contact with the occupants, it was discovered that Gaboury was in violation of both Conditions of Release and an Abuse Prevention Order. Gaboury was taken into custody and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Gaboury was later released on a citation.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/15/2026 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191
