Traffic Alert - VT Route 78 Alburgh
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Grand Isle Sheriff Department
802-524-5993 OP3
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 78 at Mud Creek in Alburgh is experiencing delays due to a TT unit off the rd.
This incident is expected to last for appox 1 hour. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
