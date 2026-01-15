Traffic Alert - VT Route 78 Alburgh

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Grand Isle Sheriff Department

802-524-5993 OP3

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 78 at Mud Creek in Alburgh is experiencing delays due to a TT unit off the rd.

This incident is expected to last for appox 1 hour. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.