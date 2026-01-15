BCI B EAST // Aggravated Sexual Assault - Lewd Lascivious Conduct with a Child - Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1003289
TROOPER: Cody Allison
STATION: BCI Troop B East - Westiminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: Several dates and times spanning 2016 to 2024.
LOCATION: Jamaica, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child, and Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Kenneth J Olsson
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/12/2025, Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B East were notified of a report of sexual assault, lewd or lascivious conduct, and domestic violence perpetrated against a juvenile victim. Probable cause was developed through investigation to charge Kenneth J Olsson (54) for the stated crimes. Olsson turned himself in at the Westminster barracks on 01/14/2026 and his arraignment was set for 12:30 PM on 01/15/2026.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 01/15/2026 12:30 PM
COURT: Westminster Criminal Division - Brattleboro
LODGED: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: Y, Not available.
Detective Trooper Cody Allison
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Troop B East
(802) 585-5817
