BCI B EAST // Aggravated Sexual Assault - Lewd Lascivious Conduct with a Child - Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1003289

TROOPER: Cody Allison

STATION: BCI Troop B East - Westiminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: Several dates and times spanning 2016 to 2024.

LOCATION: Jamaica, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd or Lascivious Conduct with a Child, and Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Kenneth J Olsson

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/12/2025, Detectives from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Troop B East were notified of a report of sexual assault, lewd or lascivious conduct, and domestic violence perpetrated against a juvenile victim. Probable cause was developed through investigation to charge Kenneth J Olsson (54) for the stated crimes. Olsson turned himself in at the Westminster barracks on 01/14/2026 and his arraignment was set for 12:30 PM on 01/15/2026.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 01/15/2026 12:30 PM

COURT: Westminster Criminal Division - Brattleboro

LODGED: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y, Not available.

Detective Trooper Cody Allison

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Troop B East

(802) 585-5817