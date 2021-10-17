Middlesex- DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, DLS
cASE#:21A304100
TROOPER: Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/17/21 1448 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Driving Under the Influence, Driving with a Suspended License
ACCUSED: Dawn Clements
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received several 911 calls of a wrong way vehicle on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 42 in the town of Williamstown. It was reported the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lane and while troopers were responding it was learned that the vehicle had been involved in a collision with another vehicle near mile marker 45 southbound. Troopers responded to the scene and found no one to be injured. The operator of the wrong way vehicle was identified by Vermont Driver's License as Dawn Clements. A Department of Motor Vehicle records check indicated that Clements license was under criminal suspension. Furthermore, Troopers conducted field sobriety exercises on Clements and subsequently placed her under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Clements was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks where she was processed and released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE:
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: YES