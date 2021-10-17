Submit Release
Middlesex- DUI, Gross Negligent Operation, DLS

cASE#:21A304100

TROOPER: Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/17/21 1448 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT 

VIOLATION: Gross Negligent Operation, Driving Under the Influence, Driving with a Suspended License

 

ACCUSED: Dawn Clements

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police dispatch received several 911 calls of a wrong way vehicle on Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 42 in the town of Williamstown. It was reported the vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lane and while troopers were responding it was learned that the vehicle had been involved in a collision with another vehicle near mile marker 45 southbound. Troopers responded to the scene and found no one to be injured. The operator of the wrong way vehicle was identified by Vermont Driver's License as Dawn Clements.  A Department of Motor Vehicle records check indicated that Clements license was under criminal suspension. Furthermore, Troopers conducted field sobriety exercises on Clements and subsequently placed her under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Clements was transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks where she was processed and released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE:

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: YES

