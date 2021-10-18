Bed and Breakfast Cookbook special pricing features recipes from Colorado's best B&Bs

The cookbook features simple and delicious breakfast and brunch recipes

The cookbook features simple and delicious breakfast and brunch recipes

More than ever, families are eating in and looking for new ideas for make at home recipes

More than ever, families are eating in and looking for new ideas for make at home recipes

The cookbook's recipes have been innkeeper and guest taste tested

The cookbook's recipes have been innkeeper and guest taste tested

More families have become accustomed to preparing recipes at home and cookbooks like "Colorado Culinary Inn-Spirations" offer stay-at-home cooking options.

With a focus on the traditional breakfast service provided by our members, our association announced an all-inclusive price for the association's cookbook with recipes that guests can make at home.”
— Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bed and breakfasts are known for providing a complimentary breakfast to guests. According to Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado, the statewide association of B&Bs, "The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) organization requires member B&B properties to include breakfast in an overnight stay as a condition of membership. With a focus on the traditional breakfast service provided by our members, our association recently announced a special all-inclusive price for the association's cookbook with recipes that guests can make at home."

Over the last year, more families have become accustomed to preparing recipes at home. That's why, now more than ever, cookbooks like BBIC's "Colorado Culinary Inn-Spirations" and online blog recipes have become an important source of stay-at-home cooking options. In the March 16, 2021 article, "One Year Later: How the Pandemic Changed Home Cooking", Mary Claire Lagroue from AllRecipes.com writes, "As shopping and food storage habits changed, so did cooking. With more people eating at home, trends emerged around budget-conscious cooking, easiness, and comfort food."

Now in its fourth edition, the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado cookbook features breakfast and brunch recipes ranging from family traditions to inn specialties. Cookbook examples include Easy Spring Frittata, Rocky Mountain Rocky Road, Bacon Cheese Quiche and Pear Coffee Cake. The recipes in the cookbook are simple make at home recipes with a gourmet flair and are kitchen and taste-tested by both Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member innkeepers and by inn guests. The “Colorado Culinary Inn-Spirations“ cookbook is now available for purchase at a special price of $15 which includes U.S. shipping and handling.

In addition to the cookbook option, Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado's online blog also includes digital recipes from member inns, travel tips and inn updates. The mobile-friendly association website includes official and direct website links, photos and property details to each member bed and breakfast in Colorado. A free online bed and breakfast membership directory, easy ENewsletter sign up, and general visitor information to statewide attractions and activities, and B&B membership application form are also accessible through the www.InnsofColorado.org website.

To order the "Colorado Culinary Inn-Spirations" cookbook which includes a complimentary Colorado B&B State Guide:

Send check for $15.00 (includes sales tax and shipping to all US states) to:
BBIC Cookbook
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
PO Box 38416
Colorado Springs, CO 80937

Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers CO
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
marketing@innsofcolorado.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Bed and Breakfast Cookbook special pricing features recipes from Colorado's best B&Bs

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers CO
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado marketing@innsofcolorado.org
Company/Organization
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
1102 W Pikes Peak Avenue
Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80904
United States
+1 719-471-3980
Visit Newsroom
About

We are the perfect bed and breakfast inn to fill your travel lodging needs on your next visit to Colorado. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) welcome you to use this handy bed and breakfast online guide when planning to travel in Colorado for business or pleasure. Each of our Colorado inns agrees to an extensive list of accommodations standards designed with our guests’ safety and comfort in mind. A stay at any of our fine member Inns is a memorable experience. The Bed and Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado invite you to visit our beautiful state and enjoy the warm hospitality it offers. From Victorian elegance to rustic Western charm, from city sophistication to Rocky Mountains majesty, a delightful experience awaits. Our member inns are dedicated to providing quality lodging, whether your travel requirements include business, family gatherings, or romantic getaways.

Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado Association

More From This Author
Bed and Breakfast Cookbook special pricing features recipes from Colorado's best B&Bs
Aspiring Innkeeper and Inns For Sale webpage included in new Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado website
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado's Bross Hotel B&B featured in well-known CO magazine for wine country getaways
View All Stories From This Author