Bed and Breakfast Cookbook special pricing features recipes from Colorado's best B&Bs
More families have become accustomed to preparing recipes at home and cookbooks like "Colorado Culinary Inn-Spirations" offer stay-at-home cooking options.
With a focus on the traditional breakfast service provided by our members, our association announced an all-inclusive price for the association's cookbook with recipes that guests can make at home.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bed and breakfasts are known for providing a complimentary breakfast to guests. According to Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado, the statewide association of B&Bs, "The Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado (BBIC) organization requires member B&B properties to include breakfast in an overnight stay as a condition of membership. With a focus on the traditional breakfast service provided by our members, our association recently announced a special all-inclusive price for the association's cookbook with recipes that guests can make at home."
Over the last year, more families have become accustomed to preparing recipes at home. That's why, now more than ever, cookbooks like BBIC's "Colorado Culinary Inn-Spirations" and online blog recipes have become an important source of stay-at-home cooking options. In the March 16, 2021 article, "One Year Later: How the Pandemic Changed Home Cooking", Mary Claire Lagroue from AllRecipes.com writes, "As shopping and food storage habits changed, so did cooking. With more people eating at home, trends emerged around budget-conscious cooking, easiness, and comfort food."
Now in its fourth edition, the Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado cookbook features breakfast and brunch recipes ranging from family traditions to inn specialties. Cookbook examples include Easy Spring Frittata, Rocky Mountain Rocky Road, Bacon Cheese Quiche and Pear Coffee Cake. The recipes in the cookbook are simple make at home recipes with a gourmet flair and are kitchen and taste-tested by both Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado member innkeepers and by inn guests. The “Colorado Culinary Inn-Spirations“ cookbook is now available for purchase at a special price of $15 which includes U.S. shipping and handling.
In addition to the cookbook option, Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado's online blog also includes digital recipes from member inns, travel tips and inn updates. The mobile-friendly association website includes official and direct website links, photos and property details to each member bed and breakfast in Colorado. A free online bed and breakfast membership directory, easy ENewsletter sign up, and general visitor information to statewide attractions and activities, and B&B membership application form are also accessible through the www.InnsofColorado.org website.
To order the "Colorado Culinary Inn-Spirations" cookbook which includes a complimentary Colorado B&B State Guide:
Send check for $15.00 (includes sales tax and shipping to all US states) to:
BBIC Cookbook
Bed & Breakfast Innkeepers of Colorado
PO Box 38416
Colorado Springs, CO 80937
