Westminster Barracks // Fire Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104546

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Stephen DiGregorio

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/15/2021 - 2000 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town Hill Road & VT Route 9, Marlboro

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 15, 2021 at approximately 2000 hours, the Marlboro Fire Department

received a report of a structure fire located near the intersection of Town

Hill Road and VT Route 9 in Marlboro. The Marlboro Fire Department responded to

the location and observed fire emerging from beneath the structure. Fire

suppression efforts were conducted which saved the structure. The single story

wooden building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

As part of Marlboro Fire Chief Rusty Sage's assessment of the fire, he contacted

the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for

assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.

FEIU members responded to Marlboro and conducted a scene examination. The cause

of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct

human involvement. The building sustained moderate damage from fire, heat,

smoke, and water.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective

Sgt. Stephen DiGregorio of the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111.

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at

800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state

police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to

$5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.