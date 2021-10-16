Westminster Barracks // Fire Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21B104546
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Stephen DiGregorio
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/15/2021 - 2000 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town Hill Road & VT Route 9, Marlboro
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 15, 2021 at approximately 2000 hours, the Marlboro Fire Department
received a report of a structure fire located near the intersection of Town
Hill Road and VT Route 9 in Marlboro. The Marlboro Fire Department responded to
the location and observed fire emerging from beneath the structure. Fire
suppression efforts were conducted which saved the structure. The single story
wooden building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.
As part of Marlboro Fire Chief Rusty Sage's assessment of the fire, he contacted
the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for
assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
FEIU members responded to Marlboro and conducted a scene examination. The cause
of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct
human involvement. The building sustained moderate damage from fire, heat,
smoke, and water.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective
Sgt. Stephen DiGregorio of the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at
800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state
police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to
$5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.